Srinagar acid attack case | Prosecution produces 1 more witness before court

Court of Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar, Jawad Ahmad, recorded the statement of the Naib Tehsildar who according to prosecution is one of the main witnesses in whose presence the Suzuki Baleno car in which "the remaining acid was recovered" was seized.

The witness was cross examined by advocates Shah Aamir and Areeb Javid Kawoosa who appeared on behalf of the main accused, Sajid Altaf Rather. Today’s proceeding started at 11: 30 am and concluded at 3 pm and the court remained jampacked.