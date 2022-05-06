Srinagar acid attack case | Prosecution produces 1 more witness before court

Srinagar, May 6: A court here Friday recorded the statement of Naib Tehsildar who was produced by prosecution as its witness in the case related to the acid attack on a 24-year-old woman here in February this year.
Court of Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar, Jawad Ahmad, recorded the statement of the Naib Tehsildar who according to prosecution is one of the main witnesses in whose presence the Suzuki Baleno car in which "the remaining acid was recovered" was seized.
The witness was cross examined by advocates Shah Aamir and Areeb Javid Kawoosa who appeared on behalf of the main accused, Sajid Altaf Rather. Today’s proceeding started at 11: 30 am and concluded at 3 pm and the court remained jampacked.
With today's witness, the total number of witnesses produced so far by the prosecution in the case, proceedings of which are being conducted on a fastrack basis, has reached 8.
On February 23, police filed a 1000-page charge sheet against the main accused Sajid Altaf Rather of Buchwara Dalgate and Muhammad Saleem Kumar alias Tota of Mehjoornagar accused in the case before Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Srinagar. The CJM committed the case to Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar for trial .
Subsequently, the Principal Sessions Court framed charges against the two accused under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).