Srinagar acid attack case | Prosecution produces 19 witnesses before court

Court of Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar, Jawad Ahmad, which is hearing the case on fast track basis today recorded statement of DySP Muhammad Yasir Parray SDPO Khanyar after the prosecution produced him as its witness before the court.

The SDPO Khanyar is witness to the car seized, the bottle in which the acid was found, the disposable paper glass used for throwing the acid which was seized by the police after 9 days in Nowhatta area here.