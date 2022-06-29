Srinagar acid attack case | Prosecution produces 19 witnesses before court

Srinagar, June 29: The prosecution has so far produced 19 witnesses before the trial court in the case related to the acid attack on a 24-year-old woman here in February this year.
Court of Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar, Jawad Ahmad, which is hearing the case on fast track basis today recorded statement of DySP Muhammad Yasir Parray SDPO Khanyar after the prosecution produced him as its witness before the court.
The SDPO Khanyar is witness to the car seized, the bottle in which the acid was found, the disposable paper glass used for throwing the acid which was seized by the police after 9 days in Nowhatta area here.
The witness was cross examined by advocate Shah Aamir who represents the main accused, Sajid Altaf Rather.
With the recording of the statement of this witness, the total number of witnesses produced so far by the prosecution before the court whose statements have been reordered has reached 19.
On February 23, police filed a charge sheet against the main accused Sajid Altaf Rather of Buchwara Dalgate and Muhammad Saleem Kumar alias Tota of Mehjoornagar accused in the case before Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Srinagar. The CJM committed the case to Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar for trial.
Subsequently, the Principal Sessions Court framed charges against the two accused under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).