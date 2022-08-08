Srinagar Acid Attack | Court records statement of victim

Srinagar, Aug 8: A Court here on Monday recorded the statement of 24-year-old woman, who was attacked with acid here in February this year.
Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar, Jawad Ahmad, recorded the statement of the victim in-camera after prosecution produced her as witness before the court . With the recording of the statement of the victim, the total number of witnesses whose statements have been recorded so far has reached 26.
The case today came up for hearing at 11 am and the proceedings continued till 4:30 pm. In the pre-lunch session, the Public Prosecutor Ajaz Hussain conducted the examination-in-chief of the victim. During post lunch session, advocates Shah Aamir, Areeb Javed Kawoosa and Zeeza Mir who appeared on behalf of the main accused, Sajid Altaf Rather requested the court that the cross examination of the victim may be conducted in-camera.
The court accepted the submission and directed the audience including the lawyers who were present to leave the courtroom. Subsequently, the cross examination of the victim was conducted. The Court posted the case for further hearing on August 16.
On February 23, police filed charge sheet against the main accused Sajid Altaf Rather of Buchwara Dalgate and other accused.
The Principal Sessions Court Srinagar framed charges against the two accused under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and is hearing the case is being conducted on fast track basis.