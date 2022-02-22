Srinagar acid attack: SSP hopeful about exemplary punishment to culprits

Srinagar, Feb 22: As police filed a 1000-page charge sheet before Chief Justice Magistrate Srinagar on Tuesday into the acid attack on a 24-year-old woman earlier this month, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal hoped that the culprits will get exemplary punishment.

He also hinted at appointing a special public prosecutor in the case to ensure maximum punishment to the accused—two of them adults and other a juvenile.