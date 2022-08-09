Srinagar acid attack survivor identifies main accused, records statement

Accompanied by her parents and friends, the woman appeared before the court on Monday at 11.30 am and was subjected to exhaustive cross-examination by the defence lawyers which continued till 4.30 pm, her lawyer Mir Naveed Gul said.

The woman was undergoing treatment at an eye hospital in Chennai. She appeared before the court to record her statement as a witness and identify Rather as the person who threw acid on her face, the officials said.

Gul said the woman was one of the prosecution witnesses mentioned in the charge sheet, filed by the police within three weeks of the incident that took place in downtown Srinagar city.