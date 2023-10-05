Srinagar Admin conducts anti-encroachment drive

Similarly, in a major anti-encroachment drive launched at in Khanyar Tehsil 35 kanals and 9 marlas of State land was also retrieved in Brane villages under survey no. 4929/399/2744 under the supervision of Tehsildar Khanyar, Aailya Tabasum.

In Lasjan village under the supervision of Tehsildar Pantha Chowk, Rakib Ahmad as many as 5 kanals and 5 marlas of land was retrieved under survey no 27/1 and 142 min at Zawoora and Lasjan areas of the Tehsil.

Likewise, in Zoonimar village in Eidgah Tehsil, a Revenue Team headed by Tehsildar, Ishfaq Ahamd Khan retrieved 08 kanals of State land under survey no. 1266 Minworth Rs 40.74 crore from the illegal occupants.