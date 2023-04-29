Srinagar Admin conducts inspection of city markets

A team of Officers headed by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Designated Officer under FSSA Srinagar, Yameen ul Nabi carried out a surprise market checking in Nowpora, Khayam Chowk and other adjoining areas of the City to check the quality of ready to eat food items being sold in the area.

The team of Food Safety lifted various samples of ready to eat food items from Food Business Units operating at Khayam Chowk and other areas. The samples were sent for analytical purposes to the laboratory.