Srinagar Admin conducts inspection of city markets

Srinagar, Apr 29: On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, the team of Food Safety Department today conducted a special drive in various markets of Srinagar City to check the quality and prices of the food item.
A team of Officers headed by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Designated Officer under FSSA Srinagar, Yameen ul Nabi carried out a surprise market checking in Nowpora, Khayam Chowk and other adjoining areas of the City to check the quality of ready to eat food items being sold in the area.
The team of Food Safety lifted various samples of ready to eat food items from Food Business Units operating at Khayam Chowk and other areas. The samples were sent for analytical purposes to the laboratory.
The Team also conducted market checking in the Chanapora area and inspected several Bakery and other Food Business Units in the area.
During the inspection several Food Business Operators were compounded for violating various provisions under section 56 of FSS Act.