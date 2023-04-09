Srinagar Admin conducts market checking

Srinagar, Apr 9: On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, special teams conducted intensified market checking of various city parts
Officials said they booked several erring shopkeepers found failing to maintain the quality of food items, not displaying rate lists of essential commodities, selling expiry products, besides indulging in practices of illegal profiteering.
During the drive, a sum of Rs 84300 was realised as fine from erring shopkeepers in different parts of the City.
The team of Food Safety Department headed by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Designated Officer under FSSA Srinagar, Yameen ul Nabi conducted rigorous market checking of various Restaurants, Bakery shops, meat and chicken sellers and ethnic street food makers.
During the inspection, a Mobile Food Testing van was put in place for conducting on spot testing of food commodities.
On the occasion, dozens of food business units were inspected and a fine of Rs 12000 was also imposed on several erring shopkeepers for operating food business in unhygienic and insanitary conditions and violation of Food Safety Regulations 2011.
In addition, as many as three improvement notices were also issued to some dealers for making necessary steps to improve their premises, food operations as per the standards as laid down in the food safety and standards act.
Similarly, special teams of District Administration Srinagar under the supervision of respective Tehsildars of Eidgah, North, South, Pantha chowk, Khanyar, Chanapora and Shalteng conducted market checking in Soiteng , Lasjan, Khanyar, Nowpora, Rawalpora, Sanat Nagar, Zakura, Gulab Bagh, Saderbal, Eidgah, Soura, and other markets of Srinagar during which a fine of Rs 72300 was realised from erring shopkeepers.