Srinagar Admin holds Award Ceremony | DC Srinagar felicitates Civil & Police officials, Young Achievers for meritorious services

Srinagar, Jan 28: To acknowledge and recognize the services rendered by the Officers/Officials of District Administration Srinagar, Police and other persons who have performed distinguished and meritorious services in various fields such as Civil Administration, Police, Education, Social Services, Sports etc., the District Administration Srinagar today held a Felicitation cum Award Ceremony program at Banquet Hall, here.
The felicitation program was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad who awarded the Commendation Certificates and Mementos to the Government Employees, Students and Sports persons on the eve of Republic Day for this year.
Addressing the felicitation function, the DC congratulated all the participants and said hard work and dedication towards one's profession is key to achieve success and unique place in the society.
The DC lauded the contribution of all Awardees and other Officials who make a difference with their hard work, exemplary performance and dedication towards their work to ensure prompt, efficient and effective public delivery system in the District.
The DC urged the participants to work with added zeal, responsibility and commitment in future also for public welfare and overall betterment of the society.
Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Zahoor Ahmad Mir; Joint Director Planning, Mohammad Yaseen Lone; SDM, East; SDM, West; ACD, District/Sectoral Officers and other concerned were present on the occasion.
At the end of the programme, the Chief Planning Officer presented the vote of thanks and appreciated everyone for their contribution towards society.
The proceedings of the event were conducted by Assistant Commissioner Development, Syed Farooq Ahmad, who on behalf of the awardees thanked the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar for his constant guidance and motivation to perform duties with added zeal, hard work and dedication.