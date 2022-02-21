Srinagar Admin initiates ‘Mission Waapsi’ for rehabilitation of drug abuse victims

Srinagar, Feb 21: Concerned over rising incidence of drug abuse among the youth in the district, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad Monday chaired a meeting here to review the drug abuse scenario and measures to be taken to curb the menace.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Balwal was also present on the occasion. The meeting held threadbare deliberations on the rising trend of drug abuse-a reason behind many other crimes. The challenges like cracking on the peddlers, local drug supply hubs, consumption hotspots, rehabilitation, etc. were discussed in detail and strategies to tackle them were highlighted.
On the occasion, the DC stressed upon the prevention and curability aspects of drug de-addiction so that youth would remain far away from the consumption of narcotic substances and simultaneously they are guided and rehabilitated under different self-employment schemes.
The DC emphasised for better coordination among all the line departments, stakeholders and Drug law enforcement agencies to keep a check on drug trafficking and related issues and ensure prompt sharing of inputs within all enforcement units so that timely action is taken against the drug peddlers.
He further stressed on the need to make joint efforts to break the supply chain and demand for drugs in the district.
The DC said that District Administration Srinagar is launching “Mission Waapsi” aimed at full-fledged war against drug abuse. Rehabilitation of victims of Drug addiction shall be the key to provide them dignified livelihood through proper handholding and guidance under Government self-employment schemes.
The DC also directed the CEO and other concerned to ensure proper vigil in and around the schools to keep check on supply and use of drugs across the district. He was also asked to ensure effective implementation of COTPA Act around the educational institutions so that students do not resort to Tobacco based products.
SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal also spoke on the occasion and said that a dedicated anti-drug unit of Police is working to track the drug trafficking modules besides tracing their source. He also stressed upon the need for close coordination between the Civil Administration, Police and all other stakeholders to save the youth of the district from the menace of the drugs.