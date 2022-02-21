Srinagar Admin initiates ‘Mission Waapsi’ for rehabilitation of drug abuse victims

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Balwal was also present on the occasion. The meeting held threadbare deliberations on the rising trend of drug abuse-a reason behind many other crimes. The challenges like cracking on the peddlers, local drug supply hubs, consumption hotspots, rehabilitation, etc. were discussed in detail and strategies to tackle them were highlighted.

On the occasion, the DC stressed upon the prevention and curability aspects of drug de-addiction so that youth would remain far away from the consumption of narcotic substances and simultaneously they are guided and rehabilitated under different self-employment schemes.