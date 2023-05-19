Srinagar Admin inspects City markets

The objective was to check the hygiene practices adopted and quality of food items by the Food Business Establishments.

A team of Officers headed by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Designated Officer under FSSA Srinagar, Yameen ul Nabi carried out a surprise market checking in Khayam Chowk, Nishat Market, Makie Point, Boulevard and other adjoining areas of the City to check the quality of ready to eat food items being sold in the area.