Srinagar Admin inspects City markets

Srinagar, May 19: On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, the team of Food Safety Department today conducted a special drive in various markets of Srinagar.
The objective was to check the hygiene practices adopted and quality of food items by the Food Business Establishments.
A team of Officers headed by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Designated Officer under FSSA Srinagar, Yameen ul Nabi carried out a surprise market checking in Khayam Chowk, Nishat Market, Makie Point, Boulevard and other adjoining areas of the City to check the quality of ready to eat food items being sold in the area.
The team of Food Safety lifted various samples of ready to eat food items from Food Business Units operating in these areas. The samples were sent for analytical purposes to the laboratory. During the inspection several Food Business Operators were compounded for violating various provisions under section 56 of FSS Act.
In addition, the Food safety team distributed some PPE among the FBO owners in order to maintain hygiene in their business establishments. They were also sensitized with the concept to avoid any mishandling of food items while manufacturing. They were also informed how to maintain the highest standards of Hygiene in the manufacturing plants.
On the occasion, the Market Checking Team warned the erring Food Business Operators not to indulge in violations of Food Safety Regulations and insanitary conditions which are against public health failing which a hefty compound will be imposed upon them in future, which can even lead to closure of facility.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar has asked the Food Safety Department and other Market Checking teams to continue the drive to ensure all essential commodities are sold at Government approved rates as per the Food Safety Standards and Quality.