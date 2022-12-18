Srinagar Admin launches massive anti-encroachment operations

Srinagar, Dec 18: Continuing anti encroachment operations in Srinagar district to evict Government Land from the illegal occupants, the District Administration Srinagar today launched a massive Tehsil wise anti-encroachment drives and retrieved about 170 kanals of land from different parts of the City.
The anti encroachment drives were conducted on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad. A team of Revenue and Police Officers/Officials headed by Tehsildar Eidgah, Ishfaq Ahamd Khan conducted an anti-encroachment drive and retrieved about 50 kanals of Government land from the land grabbers.
A Revenue Team headed by Tehsildar South, Moean Azhar also in an anti-encroachment drive retrieved over 5 kanals of land unde survey no. 1155 from the encroachers at Estate K P Bagh. In Chanpora Tehsil around 35 kanals of Kahcharai land under survey no. 2521 was also evicted from land mafia in Estate Nowgam area under the supervision of Tehsildar Chanpora, Saqib Saleem.
Similarly, in Shalteng Tehsil about 20 kanals of land was evicted. While a major anti-encroachment was launched at Lasjan highway under the supervision of Tehsildar Pantha Chowk, Rakib Ahmad in collaboration of NHAI and SDPO Panthachowk during which 44 kanals of Kacharie/Shamilat land was retrieved and several roadside encroachments were also removed.
In addition, 15 kanals of State land worth crores was also evicted from land mafia. Similarly, 16 marlas of State land under survey no.1473 was also evicted in min estate Brarinambal area of Khanyar Tehsil under the supervision of Tehsildar Aailya Tabasum.
Speaking about the anti-encroachment drive undertaken to preserve Government land, the DC Srinagar said anti-encroachment drives will continue in all the parts of the district to retrieve entire State and Kahcharai land encroached by the land grabbers. He said involvement in land encroachment will be dealt with sternly as per the law.
The DC sought cooperation of the general public in its action against encroachments and also warned of action under CrPC in matters of encroachment on State/kahcharie lands.
The DC also lauded the efforts of the concerned Tehsildars and their teams and asked them to continue the anti-encroachment drives in their respective jurisdictions with added zeal and dedication so that all State/Kahcharie land is retrieved.