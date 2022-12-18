Srinagar Admin launches massive anti-encroachment operations

The anti encroachment drives were conducted on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad. A team of Revenue and Police Officers/Officials headed by Tehsildar Eidgah, Ishfaq Ahamd Khan conducted an anti-encroachment drive and retrieved about 50 kanals of Government land from the land grabbers.

A Revenue Team headed by Tehsildar South, Moean Azhar also in an anti-encroachment drive retrieved over 5 kanals of land unde survey no. 1155 from the encroachers at Estate K P Bagh. In Chanpora Tehsil around 35 kanals of Kahcharai land under survey no. 2521 was also evicted from land mafia in Estate Nowgam area under the supervision of Tehsildar Chanpora, Saqib Saleem.