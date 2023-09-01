Srinagar Admin organises function

Srinagar, Sep 1: The District Administration Srinagar on Thursday organised an impressive function here to honour and bid warm send off to former Sadr-e-Muhasib, Syed Altaf Ahmad on the superannuation from the Government services.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad presided over the superannuation farewell function.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Shabir Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Ahmad Kataria, Tehsildar South, Moean Azahar Kakroo, Tehsildar Headquarter, Imtiyaz Amin Naik, Accounts Officer of DC Office, Tariq Ahmad, besides other senior Officers and Official of District Administration were also present in the farewell function. Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar lauded the contribution and commitment of the retiree Officer in public services.
The Deputy Commissioner wished the Officer a happy, healthy and prosperous post retirement life and hoped that the experience and expertise of the Officer shall remain guiding the Revenue Departments in its better functioning.
Additional Deputy Commissioners, other Officers and Officials present on the occasion, also appreciated the retiring official for his dedicated service career in the Government services and congratulated him on superannuation.