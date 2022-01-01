Srinagar Admin retrieves State land worth Rs 25 crore

Srinagar, Jan 1: District Administration Srinagar today launched a massive anti-encroachment drive in various parts of the district and retrieved over 46 Kanal and 17 Marla State land worth over Rs 25 crore approximately.
The Revenue Officers/Officials headed by respective Tehsildars of Srinagar district conducted an anti-encroachment drive in the Tehsils of Khanyar, North, Shalteng and South Srinagar.
The drive was launched on the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz. Speaking about the preservation of Government land, the DC said anti-encroachment drives will continue in all the parts of the district to retrieve entire State and Kahcharai lands encroached by the land grabbers. He said involvement in land encroachment will be dealt with sternly as per the law.
The DC sought cooperation of the general public in its action against encroachments and also warned of action under CrPC in matters of encroachment on State/Kahcharie lands.
He asked encroachers State/Kacharie land to voluntarily relinquish the illegal possession else action as warranted under law shall be taken against them, besides retrieval of all such land will be taken by district administration.
Meanwhile, the local people of these areas applauded the District Administration for removal of illegal occupation on land and appealed for further action against all such encroachments.