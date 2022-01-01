Srinagar Admin retrieves State land worth Rs 25 crore

The Revenue Officers/Officials headed by respective Tehsildars of Srinagar district conducted an anti-encroachment drive in the Tehsils of Khanyar, North, Shalteng and South Srinagar.

The drive was launched on the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz. Speaking about the preservation of Government land, the DC said anti-encroachment drives will continue in all the parts of the district to retrieve entire State and Kahcharai lands encroached by the land grabbers. He said involvement in land encroachment will be dealt with sternly as per the law.