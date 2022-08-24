Srinagar Admin to launch anti-encroachment drive

While reviewing the progress with regard to digitization of Jamabandies, the DC was informed that out of total 137 Jamabandies of Srinagar district digitization of 135 Jamabandies have been completed so far and rest 2 Jamabandies of Nandpora and Batmaloo will be digitized soon.

The DC stressed the concerned to accelerate the pace of the balance work of digitisation of Jamabandies to ensure its completion under set timeline without fail.

The DC also emphasized on completing the target of uploading revenue records regarding PM Kissan on the designated portal at the earliest.