Srinagar Admin to launch anti-encroachment drive

Srinagar, Aug 24: In order to review the functioning of the Revenue Department to ensure an efficient, effective and prompt public service delivery system in the District, a meeting of all Revenue Officers of the District was today held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here in the Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex.
Besides, the Regional Director Survey Land Records, Kashmir, Nazir Ahamd Khwaja, the meeting among others was attended by Assistant Commissioner Panchayats, Chief Agriculture Officer, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Sub Divisional Magistrate West all Tehsildars, Block Development Officer and representatives of RAMTech.
At the outset, the DC took a detailed review of all vital matters including removal of encroachments on Kahcharai and State Land, digitization of Jamabandies, providing of land, uploading of revenue record regarding PM Kissan, identification of land for construction of Panchayat Ghar and Solid/Liquid Waste Management cells.
While reviewing the progress with regard to digitization of Jamabandies, the DC was informed that out of total 137 Jamabandies of Srinagar district digitization of 135 Jamabandies have been completed so far and rest 2 Jamabandies of Nandpora and Batmaloo will be digitized soon.
The DC stressed the concerned to accelerate the pace of the balance work of digitisation of Jamabandies to ensure its completion under set timeline without fail.
The DC also emphasized on completing the target of uploading revenue records regarding PM Kissan on the designated portal at the earliest.
He sets a timeline one week for integration of PM-KISAN data with Revenue Records.
With regard to the identification of land for construction of Panchayat Ghar and Solid/Liquid Waste Management cells in Panchayat Blocks of the District, the DC directed the Assistant Commissioner Panchayats to submit panchayat-wise requisition for the land so that concerned Revenue authorities identify the suitable land for the purpose as per the laid down guidelines.