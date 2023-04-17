Srinagar Administration conducts checking of Bakery, essential commodity outlets

Srinagar, Apr 17: On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, a team of the Food Safety Department conducted rigorous market checking of various Bakery outlets, Milk Shops and Grocery stores to check the quality and prices of the food item.
The team was headed by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Designated Officer under FSSA Srinagar, Yameen ul Nabi. During the inspection a Mobile Food Testing van was put in place for conducting on spot testing of food commodities.
The team lifted as many as 36 samples including nine bakery products,13 sweets, 10 milk and each sample of paneer, butter, salt and cereal products from different parts of the City including Hazratbal. Saderbal, Lal bazar, Mill Stop, Zadibal, Nowhatta, Kalashpora, and Alikadal, Safakadal zand other adjoining areas. The samples of food items were analysed on the spot through a mobile testing van.
On the occasion, the teams warned the erring food business operators not to indulge in violations of food safety regulations and insanitary conditions which are against public health failing which a hefty compound will be imposed upon them in future.
Meanwhile, the DC Srinagar has asked the Market Checking teams to continue the drive to ensure all essential commodities are sold at Government approved rates as per the quality standards with sufficient availability of consumables in wake of ongoing Holy month of Ramadhan and ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.