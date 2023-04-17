Srinagar Administration conducts checking of Bakery, essential commodity outlets

The team was headed by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Designated Officer under FSSA Srinagar, Yameen ul Nabi. During the inspection a Mobile Food Testing van was put in place for conducting on spot testing of food commodities.

The team lifted as many as 36 samples including nine bakery products,13 sweets, 10 milk and each sample of paneer, butter, salt and cereal products from different parts of the City including Hazratbal. Saderbal, Lal bazar, Mill Stop, Zadibal, Nowhatta, Kalashpora, and Alikadal, Safakadal zand other adjoining areas. The samples of food items were analysed on the spot through a mobile testing van.