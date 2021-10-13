Srinagar administration takes up modernisation of Naanwai shops

Additional Secretary, Horticulture Department, Jehangir Hashmi was also present on the occasion.

While, Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Chief Horticulture Officer, Sajid Mustafa, Cluster Head JK Bank Riaz Ahmad Wani, Manager District Lead Bank, Ab Majid Bhat were also present in the meeting.

The DDC said that the purpose of bringing Naanwai under PM FME scheme is to restructure the traditional Naanwai shops as per modern technological requirements to ensure proper hygiene in and around the shops besides maintaining taste of the products.

He said the administration is very keen about handholding and upliftment of the Naanwais of Srinagar District as Naanwais are an essential part and parcel of society besides the century’s old culture and tradition of Kashmir. Earlier, the members of the All Kashmir Local Bread Makers Association (AKLBMA) expressed their gratitude to the DDC Srinagar for taking keen interest in welfare and upliftment development of Naanwaies of Srinagar district.