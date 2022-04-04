Srinagar Airport formulates special scheme for Self Help Groups

Srinagar, Apr 4: Srinagar International Airport has formulated special scheme for Self Help Groups.
In its endeavour to help the Self Help Groups, the Airport authorities said they can do business in shops by selling different products.
Director Srinagar Airport Kuldeep Singh said Self Help Groups can avail benefit of the scheme.
“These Self Help Groups can sell different products including food, handicrafts to passengers in the Airport premises.
The Director said the Self Help Groups should be registered with Deputy Commissioner Budgam for sale of their products. He said the rent for regular shops at the airport is about Rs 5 lakh per month. “For Self Help Groups, we are offering these shops on a nominal rent of Rs 6,133 only for a period of 15 days. This amount includes GST and all other taxes,” he said.