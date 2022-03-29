Srinagar Airport records its busiest day ever on March 28

The airport official said that the challenge has been to thwart congestion. “Our concern is to ensure there is no congestion at the airport. We are upgrading the infrastructure and placing help desks at several places to ensure each passenger is facilitated," he said.

In order to cater to the rush of passengers , which is ever increasing, the airport is soon to get a new terminal building. “A new building is also coming up to accommodate more passengers. That will help address the issue of congestion. At present, we are ensuring that there is no congestion at the airport and for that a series of steps have been taken," Kuldeep Singh, Director of the Airport said.