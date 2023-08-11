Srinagar areas face drinking water shortage

Srinagar, Aug 11: With rising temperature, many areas in the summer capital, including downtown and civil line, are facing severe drinking water shortage Localities like Rainawari, Barbarshah, Qamarwari, Rajouri Kadal, Shivpora, Bemina, Mehjoor Nagar, Zadibal, Hawal, Alamgari Bazar, Nalamar Nawa Kadal, Bohri Kadal, Nowhatta, and others are facing water scarcity.
Residents expressed their concerns about the challenges caused by the lack of water during high temperatures.
"Access to water and electricity is crucial during soaring temperatures. Our taps have been dry for about 20 days, precisely when we need water the most. Despite multiple complaints, the authorities haven't taken any action," said Farooq Ahmad of Bemina.
A delegation from Koundabal Rainawari expressed resentment against water shortage.
"Water is life. A few months ago, our drinking water was even smelly, raising concerns about water-borne diseases. After addressing that issue, we're now grappling with water scarcity," they said.
Exasperated by these recurring problems, residents of Downtown areas highlighted their appeals to the concerned officials yielding no results. "Temporary solutions are provided, but the water shortage resurfaces after a few days. We implore the authorities to find a permanent fix," the residents urged.
According to the Jal Shakti Department, they have received approximately 10 complaints regarding water shortage from both civil line and downtown areas.
An official said, "We're actively addressing these issues. Many problems have already been resolved. Some areas are affected by damaged water pipes."
Bashir Ahmad, an engineer at the Jal Shakti Department told Greater Kashmir that the rising temperatures have escalated water demand, straining the existing supply infrastructure.
He said that due to the heat, water flow during the day is slow. "We're dedicated to rectifying the water shortage in various affected areas," he said.