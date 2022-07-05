Srinagar areas face water shortage

Srinagar, July 5: Residents of various areas of the summer capital complained of drinking water shortage.
Residents of Boulevard, Dalgate, Barbarshah said they are without potable water from past several days.
“In absence of regular water supply, we have to get water tankers. There seems to be blockage is main supply pipeline,” said a group of residents of Boulevard.
“We have to fetch water from other areas,” said Bashir Ahmad of Dalgate.
They residents urged the Chief Engineer PHE to look into the matter.