Srinagar Ashura processions: Police issue traffic diversion plan

Motorists intending to go towards Soura from Lalchowk or vice versa shall adopt Dr. Ali Jan Road. Motorists moving towards Lalchowk from Zakoora or vice versa shall adopt Foreshore Road.

Vehicles coming from Gojwara towards Zadibal will be diverted at Firdous Cinema towards Dr. Ali Jan road via Sazgaripora.

Vehicles coming towards Rainawari from Lalchowk will be diverted at Chatipadshahi via Kathidarwaza. Motorists from Lalbazar will use the Kanitar-Hazratbal-Foreshore road.

"General Public is requested to kindly avoid unnecessary movement towards the areas where Youm-i-Ashoora processions are being taken out to avoid any inconvenience, " the Traffic Police spokesman said.