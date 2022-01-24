Srinagar bears brunt of COVID-19 with 890 deaths since outbreak of pandemic

Official data reveals that in Srinagar COVID related deaths recorded so far stand at 890. Baramulla has recorded 293 deaths, Budgam 224 deaths, Pulwama 198, Kupwara 171, Anantnag 212, Bandipora 111, Ganderbal 82, Kulgam 118, and Shopian 59 respectively.

Officials said the current bed occupancy percentage in COVID-19 dedicated hospitals falling under Category-I in Srinagar reached 28.77 percent. Srinagar has five hospitals falling under this category with 1014 bed capacity with oxygen support earmarked.