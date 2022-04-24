Srinagar becomes first district of Country to achieve 100% saturation under SVAMITVA Yojana

In a Tweet, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has said that Srinagar District has become first District in Country to achieve 100% Property Cards generation/distribution to the landowners. Furthermore, through Aapki Zameen, Aapki Nigrani any landholder can view his/her land records online without the need to visit any office physically.

In this connection Showkat Ali Wani from Srinagar received the property card from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in an impressive function held at Pali Panchayat in Samba District.