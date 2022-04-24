Srinagar becomes first district of Country to achieve 100% saturation under SVAMITVA Yojana

Srinagar, Apr 24:- The Srinagar district attains distinction of being the first district in Country to achieve 100% saturation under SVAMITVA Yojna.
In a Tweet, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has said that Srinagar District has become first District in Country to achieve 100% Property Cards generation/distribution to the landowners. Furthermore, through Aapki Zameen, Aapki Nigrani any landholder can view his/her land records online without the need to visit any office physically.
In this connection Showkat Ali Wani from Srinagar received the property card from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in an impressive function held at Pali Panchayat in Samba District.
In Srinagar District, the survey was conducted under the aegis of Survey of India with the stern efforts of Revenue Department and Rural Development Department of District Srinagar. The Revenue teams of District Administration Sringar and Rural Development Department completed 100 percent Drone survey of all the recorded Rural Villages/Abadi Deh in the District under SWAMITVA Scheme.
The SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages Abadi & Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme is a Central Sector Scheme aimed to provide the record of rights to village household owners possessing houses in rural inhabited rural areas in villages which in turn will enable them to use their properties as a financial asset for taking benefits.