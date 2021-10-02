Srinagar-born Congress leader Tajdar Babar passes away

Originally from Buchwara area in Dalgate, Babar was the mother of senior Congress leader and former Delhi Mayor Farhad Suri.

Jammu Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president G A Mir paid rich tributes to late Babar. He recollected her as a Congress leader who “dedicated her life to the party”. “She was close to Nehru-Gandhi family and we are proud of the fact that she was born in Kashmir and spent her early childhood here” said Mir.

Mir said Babar had moved to Delhi for education and got married there. “ She was active in student politics, youth politics and then became an integral part of Congress. She will be remembered for her leadership qualities” Mir said.