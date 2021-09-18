Srinagar colleges allowed to resume offline classes from today

An order issued to this effect by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammed Aijaz Asad, who is also the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA), directed heads of the institutions to ensure that COVID-19 SOPs and guidelines issued by the district administration are followed in letter and spirit.

The college administrations have also been asked to ensure completion of vaccination process in two days from beginning of the in-person classes.

"Any violation of these orders shall invite action under Section 188 of IPC, Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897," the order reads.



The decision has been taken in reference to the government order issued on September 10 allowing limited attendance of vaccinated staff and students and in view the various representations received by the district administration regarding opening of degree colleges.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had earlier announced that the colleges and universities in the UT will be opened by the September ending.

Significantly, the decision to reopen colleges for in-person classes in Srinagar comes at a time when the district is witnessing an abrupt surge in the COVID-19 cases. On Friday, 62 % cases across J&K were reported from the Srinagar district alone. Also, around 49 percent cases have been reported from Srinagar from last week (Sunday-Friday).



The district administration claims that the spread was not in whole district but from several pockets and areas where contact tracing is on besides other preventive measures put in place to control the spread of the deadly virus.