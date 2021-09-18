Srinagar colleges allowed to resume offline classes with complete adherence to COVID-19 SoPs

An order issued to this effect by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammed AijazAsad, who is also the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA), directed heads of the institutions to ensure that COVID-19 SOPs and guidelines issued by the district administration are followed in letter and spirit.

The administration of concerned colleges have also been asked to ensure completion of the vaccination process in two days from beginning of the in-person classes. "Any violation of these orders shall invite action under Section 188 of IPC, Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897," the order reads. The decision has been taken in reference to the government order issued on September 10 allowing limited attendance of vaccinated staff and students and in view the various representations received by the district administration regarding opening of degree colleges.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had earlier announced that the colleges and universities in the UT will be opened by the end of September. The J&K Government has already allowed the schools to conduct the offline classes for students of class 10th and 12th with a fifty percent attendance in the classrooms. The government has however set a condition that both students and staff should be fully vaccinated for attending the school.