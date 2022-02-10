Srinagar Court summons UP man

After hearing complainant through advocate AamirMasoodi, the Court of Second Additional, Munsiff, Srinagar, presided over by ShahberFayaz said that prima facie is made out against the accused.

“Keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the instant case, the prima facie case for issuance of process for the offences punishable under sections 153A, 295A, 505 of Indian Penal Code is made out against the accused,” the court said.