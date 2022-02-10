Srinagar Court summons UP man

Srinagar, Feb 10: A Court here on Thursday issued a summon against Jitender Narayan Singh Tyagi, formerly known as WaseemRizvi, of Lucknow Uttar Pradesh for allegedly “making derogatory statement against Muslims and Islam.”
After hearing complainant through advocate AamirMasoodi, the Court of Second Additional, Munsiff, Srinagar, presided over by ShahberFayaz said that prima facie is made out against the accused.
“Keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the instant case, the prima facie case for issuance of process for the offences punishable under sections 153A, 295A, 505 of Indian Penal Code is made out against the accused,” the court said.
“Perused the complaint and the statement of witnesses in support of the complaint. Perusal of the material available on record reveals that the allegations made in the complaint have been substantiated by the witness statement,” Court observed.
It added that as such, in the first instance let a summons be issued to the accused calling upon him to appear before this Court and answer the allegations leveled against him in the instant complaint.
Court observed that counsel for the complainant has produced witness before the court in support of his complaint and statement of the witness besides the complainant’s statement have been recorded on oath.
As per complainant, “accused person has converted his religion from Islam to Hinduism by his own free will and choice and after conversion while speaking to news reporters made derogatory statements, hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims.”
The court listed the case for 25 March, this year, for the next date of hearing.