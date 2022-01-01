Srinagar Craft Safari held

Srinagar, Jan 1: Department of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir today continued the Craft Safari post recognition of Srinagar in the UNESCO creative city network in the field of Craft and Folk Art in its fourth edition.
This safari was uniquely blended with the visits to artisans’ workplaces and the aide institutions of the craft.
A team of officers from the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, intellectuals, academic scholars, journalists, tour operators, students and other fields, were part of the craft safari at the Pashmina Testing and Quality Control Lab (PTQCC) at Bagh-e-Ali Mardan Khan, Srinagar.
The PTQCC has been instrumental in certifying and labeling the genuine handmade Pashmina viz a viz Hand Spun and Hand Woven Pashmina. To derive economic benefit from GI registration, the Pashmina products are certified and labeled with alpha numeric code for the genuineness and authenticity of the handicraft product.
The team preceded to the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT), Srinagar. The IICT has been mandated to provide technical support to regional Carpet Industry through Human Resource Development Design Creation & Development, Research & Development and Technical Services & Facilities to the Industry.
The team continued its 4th edition of the safari to the workplaces of Shabir Ahmad Naqash, Sadiq Gania, Mohd Anees and Mustafa Ahmad which run the units of Tracing, Willow Wicker, Washing and Dyeing, respectively in the adjoining areas of Nowshera belt of Srinagar.