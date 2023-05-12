Srinagar gets major makeover ahead of G20 meetings

The G20 summit is a major international forum hosted by one of the member countries and attended by the leaders of the world's largest economies. This time India is hosting the G20 summit and some meetings and events are planned to be held in Srinagar.

Srinagar is one of the cities selected by the Indian government for development under the Smart Cities before G20 meetings which aims to focus on improving infrastructure, services, and quality of life for citizens through the use of technology and data.