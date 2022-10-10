Srinagar girl Muskan Reyaz achieves feat

Besides she was awarded with the student of the year award- which is awarded to the student with excellent academic performance throughout all semesters who excels in academic and artistic field. The award is given to the student who has had involvement and active participation in extracurricular activities too.

The second award for the most creative and innovative design collection was awarded to Beenish from the Fashion Designing department. The award was given for scoring the highest marks among the nominated collections by the jury, based on the criteria mentioned in the design brief. The award for NIFT's best academic performance was bagged by Ishna Bisht for her highest CGPA in every department. Meanwhile Deepali Singh from Department of Fashion communication got the award for highest cumulative marks in the final (8th) semester.