Srinagar girl Muskan Reyaz achieves feat

Srinagar, Oct 10: Muskan Reyaz, hailing from Chanapora area here on Monday was felicitated during the 3rd convocation of the National Institute of Fashion of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Srinagar here.
Muskan Reyaz who graduated from the Department of Fashion Design at NIFT Srinagar, was awarded best student of the year award. Besides she bagged other three awards for her outstanding performance in the project work, design techniques and her course.
In the category of Fashion Design department Awards, Muskan was awarded with the student with the highest cumulative marks in the final (8th) semester.
She was also awarded for the best use of traditional skills in contemporary styling. The award was given to Muskan for highest scoring marks among nominated collections by the jury based on the criteria mentioned in the design brief. Muskan also got the award of the best meritorious student in the Fashion Design Department.
Besides she was awarded with the student of the year award- which is awarded to the student with excellent academic performance throughout all semesters who excels in academic and artistic field. The award is given to the student who has had involvement and active participation in extracurricular activities too.
The second award for the most creative and innovative design collection was awarded to Beenish from the Fashion Designing department. The award was given for scoring the highest marks among the nominated collections by the jury, based on the criteria mentioned in the design brief. The award for NIFT's best academic performance was bagged by Ishna Bisht for her highest CGPA in every department. Meanwhile Deepali Singh from Department of Fashion communication got the award for highest cumulative marks in the final (8th) semester.
She was also awarded two other awards including award of meritorious students in Fashion Communication.