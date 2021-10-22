Srinagar home delivery businesses say operation hit by police seizing two-wheelers

The residents of the city have alleged that the middle class, lower-middle class and students have been badly affected by the police drive and many have decided to keep their two-wheelers parked at their homes.

"Our operations continue to be at halt due to incessant seizing of our delivery bikes in the city," tweeted Samiullah, the co-founder of Fastbeetle -- a startup which deals in the last mile delivery of products.

In a series of tweets, he said just when the businesses in Kashmir were trying to recover from the losses caused in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 and the COVID-19 pandemic, the law and order management was "crushing" the business community.

"More than 500 delivery executives are making their livelihoods from delivery jobs in Kashmir, where would they go now?" he asked.