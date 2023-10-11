Srinagar inches closer to TB free status

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner, who is also the Chairman TB Control Society District took a detailed review of the TB elimination programme. He was given a detailed PowerPoint presentation regarding activities being undertaken in public and private sector engagement under National TB Elimination Programme during the year 2023 till date viz TB Notification, TB Score Index, achievement of Programme Indicators, Nikshay Poshan Yojana and Drug Sale Data etc.

The DC was apprised that the requisite parameters for claiming Sub-National Certification (SNC-2023) survey has been achieved by District Srinagar by attaining TB score of 93% against the National Requirement of more than 80% and District Srinagar had shown more than 60% reduction in ATT Drug sale. This year the Presumptive TB Examination rate has been increased to 2912/Lakh population.