Srinagar inches closer to TB free status
Srinagar, Oct 11: A meeting of District TB Control Society was today held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar (DC) Mohammad Aijaz Asad here to review the progress and current status of TB Elimination Programme being implemented in Srinagar District.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner, who is also the Chairman TB Control Society District took a detailed review of the TB elimination programme. He was given a detailed PowerPoint presentation regarding activities being undertaken in public and private sector engagement under National TB Elimination Programme during the year 2023 till date viz TB Notification, TB Score Index, achievement of Programme Indicators, Nikshay Poshan Yojana and Drug Sale Data etc.
The DC was apprised that the requisite parameters for claiming Sub-National Certification (SNC-2023) survey has been achieved by District Srinagar by attaining TB score of 93% against the National Requirement of more than 80% and District Srinagar had shown more than 60% reduction in ATT Drug sale. This year the Presumptive TB Examination rate has been increased to 2912/Lakh population.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner directed the Officers to further improve the efforts to deal with gaps and work in close coordination to achieve the goal of TB free Srinagar. He also emphasized on ensuring that all TB care services are effectively delivered on ground to achieve TB Free Status for Srinagar by strictly adhering to the NTEP Guidelines.
While reviewing the operational plan and progress about implementation of Ni-Kshay Mitra initiative, the DC was informed that as many as 188 Ni-Kshay Mitra and there are 23 TB cases at District TB Centre, Srinagar that have been adopted by various donors.
The said the Ni-Kshay Mitra initiative has been launched under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan launched with the view to combat challenges of Tuberculosis through multi-sectoral response envisioned to bring together all community stakeholders to provide additional patient support to improve treatment outcomes of TB patient.
The DC asked the DTO, Srinagar to organize a Ni-Kshay Mitra Conference in Srinagar District to encourage them and ensure effective and efficient implementation of the initiative for overall betterment of the patients. He also stressed on conducting awareness camps, increasing efforts in active case finding and to enhance TB testing capacity among TB suspects.
It's pertinent to mention here that District Srinagar has already received the Gold category ward during 2022-SNC through the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GOI.
During the meeting, it was given out that as many as 39708 Presumptive Examination for TB detection were conducted from January to September this year by District TB Society Srinagar. It was also given out that Srinagar is well on the path to become TB Free District shortly.
The meeting was attended by Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jameel, District TB Officer, Dr Tehjeena, District Health Officer, Block Medical Officer, Hazratbal, Zadibal, Zonal Medical Officers of Batamaloo, S R Gunj, Khanyar, SPM Department GMC Srinagar and other concerned.