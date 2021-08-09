Srinagar International Airport gets semi-automated car parking

Taking to Twitter an Airport official wrote: “The new semi-automated car parking inaugurated at Srinagar Airport. One step at a time towards better & better facilities for our esteemed passengers”. Among others, Kuldeep Singh who has recently taken over as the new Airport Director inaugurated the new parking facility.

The new car parking is expected to bring relief for commuters. It may be mentioned that last year there was huge criticism regarding the exorbitant entry charges at Srinagar Airport which was Rs 60 per vehicle exceeding the 10 minutes limit stay. After the public outcry, this system was done away with as it had turned to be quite expensive to drop off and pick up passengers.

The old Srinagar Airport car parking has capacity for almost 250 spaces and is located within a walking distance of the terminal. However, with an increase in passenger influx, there has been an increasing demand for more parking space and the semi-automated parking is expected to bring huge relief for travellers.

Pertinently, Srinagar airport is under direct operational control of the Indian Air Force (IAF), which controls its air traffic and landing strip and also the facilities of fire-fighting and crash activities, apart from the airspace. The terminal building, where the passengers check-in and check-out, and the apron area, where an aircraft is parked, are however controlled by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The airport, surrounded by dozens of villages and fruit orchards, is situated at a distance of 10 km from Lal Chowk, the city center of Srinagar and is spread over more than 65 acres of land.