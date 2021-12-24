Srinagar Jamia Mosque closed for Friday prayers for 20th week

Jamia Masjid, the 14th century building, is the only major place of worship in the valley closed for congregational prayers by the authorities.

The officials did not give any reason for the continuous closure of the mosque, which was shut down initially in August 2019 in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre.

The mosque was briefly opened in December 2019 but closed again in April as part of the government curbs on large gatherings to combat the COVID wave.