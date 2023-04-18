Srinagar markets face business slump

While talking to Greater Kashmir, Chairman Joint Traders Association (JTA) Farhan Kitab said that this Eid, they have not restocked due to the business slump. He said that the ongoing Smart City project has led to dusty roads, traffic diversion, and the whole Lal-Chowk is filled with construction materials and machinery.

“Our winter season has already gone very bad with the majority of the stock unsold, and now we owe money to banks and vendors. We could have managed if the development works had affected 20-30 percent of the business. Unfortunately, it has affected 90 percent of the business, and there is negligible footfall of customers in the city centre that used to be filled with shoppers ahead of Eid,” Kitab said.