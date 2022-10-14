Srinagar Mayor accuses senior NC leader of ‘loot and plunder’

Srinagar, Oct 14: In a sweeping attack on J&K National Conference (JKNC), Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu accused one of its senior leaders of “loot and plunder.”
The Mayor made these critical remarks while taking to his social media account on Friday.
“A group of individuals, curated, patronised and mentored by JKNC and one of their ‘senior most’ leaders has perpetuated the worst spree of loot and plunder while conning and duping gullible people,” Mattu tweeted.
“More than a week after a JKACB preliminary investigation found that an elected representative from JKNC has accepted a total amount of 1.05 crores as bribes into his personal bank account from Jan 2020 to Sept 2022. What this cabal has accepted in cash is a different story. While this group of individuals, curated, patronized and mentored by JKNC and one of their SENIOR-MOST leaders has perpetuated the worst spree of loot and plunder - conning and duping gullible people —- there are those busy giving them covering fire by creating distractions,” he alleged.
Without naming any leader of JKNC directly, Mattu alleged that an ‘entire front’ has been created including elected representatives with bribes in their own accounts to try and cover up what he called “ perhaps the most brazen scam in the history of this country by a JKNC leader”.
“An entire “front” has been created —- which ironically includes elected representatives with bribes in their own accounts —- to try and cover up perhaps the most brazen scam in the history of this country by a JKNC leader. That is the sole purpose and motivation of this gang. The @JKACB has had this information for almost a year now — both formally and informally. This elected representative continues to sit in an office and intimidate/threaten witnesses every single day . Never has such a mockery of the rule of law been made. What is rather being done is that this JKNC cabal is being allowed to malign/defame and vilify others despite an unambiguous restraining order from the Hon’ble Court against their self-styled “President”. A clear contempt of court. Why is the Police and @JKACB SO helpless?” Mattu asked.
“I request our Hon’ble LG @manojsinha_Sahab to ensure that the criminals are brought to justice and the gullible citizens they have extorted, conned and plundered get to see justice. I have absolutely no doubt that @OfficeOfLGJandK will ensure swift, visible justice,” he added in another part of the tweet.