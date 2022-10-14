Srinagar Police bust gang of thieves

Upon this case FIR No. 97/22 u/s 379 IPC was registered in Police Station Soura and investigation taken up. “During investigation three suspects namely Kulsooma R/o Noorbagh, Rubina R/o Narbal and Shanoo R/o Narbal were apprehended and put to questioning. During questioning, the suspects confessed to their crime and the gold bangle was recovered from a location pointed out by them. Investigation is going on and more recoveries are expected,” the statement added.