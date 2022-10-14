Srinagar Police bust gang of thieves

Srinagar, Oct 14: Police today arrested there women for their involvement in various thefts cases here.
In a statement, police spokesperson said Police Station Soura received an application from Showkat Ahmed Misger S/o Late Mohd Amin R/o Ellahi bagh Buchpora Soura stating therein that he along with his wife were traveling from Rajbagh to Soura in a local bus. He stated that during travel, three unknown masked women were also travelling in the same bus. After deboarding the bus his wife found one gold bangle missing.
Upon this case FIR No. 97/22 u/s 379 IPC was registered in Police Station Soura and investigation taken up. “During investigation three suspects namely Kulsooma R/o Noorbagh, Rubina R/o Narbal and Shanoo R/o Narbal were apprehended and put to questioning. During questioning, the suspects confessed to their crime and the gold bangle was recovered from a location pointed out by them. Investigation is going on and more recoveries are expected,” the statement added.