Srinagar Police bust grenade throwing module

In a statement, police spokesperson said, “today evening during a Naka checking at Bemina chowk, one OGW namely Zubair Sheikh S/o Altaf Sheikh R/o Elahi Bagh Soura was intercepted by police party and on his search one hand grenade was recovered from his possession. The accused was arrested on the spot and a case under FIR no 15/2022 Under Sections 7/25 of Indian Arms Act and section 13 of UAPA was registered at PS Bemina and investigation was taken up.”