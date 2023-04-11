Srinagar Police bust prostitution racket at Nowgam

“The main kingpin of the racket, identified as Shabir Ahmed Mir, son of Abdul Rehim Mir, and resident of CharliporaNowgam, was among the arrested. His wife, ShaziaShabir Mir, was also arrested for operating the prostitution racket along with her husband. Another co-accused in running the racket, AdilGulzarHazar, son of Gulzar Ahmed Hazaar and resident of Soura Srinagar, was also arrested.

In addition, a local girl, who was working as a sex worker, and two customers were detained. The customers were identified as Nazir Ahmad Malla, son of Gh. QadirMalla and resident of Narbal, and Irshad Ahmad Dar, son of GhulamNabi Dar and resident of Narbal. "The investigation is ongoing, and more such raids are expected to be conducted in the coming days," the statement said.