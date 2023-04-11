Srinagar Police bust prostitution racket at Nowgam

Srinagar, Apr 11: Srinagar Police on Tuesday busted prostitution racket at Nowgam area here.
The action follows investigation of a recently unearthed prostitution racket at Bagh-e-Mehtab area of City.
Police spokesman in a statement said three people were arrested on spot, including one woman who was found to be involved in the racket.
“The main kingpin of the racket, identified as Shabir Ahmed Mir, son of Abdul Rehim Mir, and resident of CharliporaNowgam, was among the arrested. His wife, ShaziaShabir Mir, was also arrested for operating the prostitution racket along with her husband. Another co-accused in running the racket, AdilGulzarHazar, son of Gulzar Ahmed Hazaar and resident of Soura Srinagar, was also arrested.
In addition, a local girl, who was working as a sex worker, and two customers were detained. The customers were identified as Nazir Ahmad Malla, son of Gh. QadirMalla and resident of Narbal, and Irshad Ahmad Dar, son of GhulamNabi Dar and resident of Narbal. "The investigation is ongoing, and more such raids are expected to be conducted in the coming days," the statement said.
Srinagar Police has again requested the general public to verify the identity of their tenants with the local police station and install CCTVs in their properties.
"People should report any immoral and illegal activity noticed to the nearest police station or at the women helpline 9596770601 or the narcotic helpline 9596770550. The PCR number is 9596222551," the spokesman said.