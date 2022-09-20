Srinagar Police flag off group of students for Bharat Darshan Tour

Srinagar, Sept 20: As a part of Civic Action Programme, Police flagged off a group of students of district Srinagar for five day Bharat Darshan Tour-2022.
The tour is organised by Police and all boarding and lodging facilities including to and fro air tickets are being provided by Police.
A flag-off ceremony was organised at DPL Srinagar in which DIG CKR Sujit Kumar alongwith SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, SP Hqrs Srinagar, DySP Hqrs Srinagar, DySP DAR DPL Srinagar and other senior officers participated.
DIG while interacting with the touring students who belong to different parts of district Srinagar said that Bharat Darshan Tour is primarily aimed at providing opportunity to the youth of the district to understand the togetherness of India
Besides he advised them to avail the opportunity to enrich their knowledge by visiting historical places and marvels of the country. “It is an effort of J&K police to expose our youth to exciting tourist spots of the country, historical places and other famous workplaces, industrial units,” he said.
He advised the touring students to imbibe in them the greatness of the country and to take full advantage of the opportunity and collect memories for life during the tour, besides wishing them a fun-filled, safe and life changing tour.
Police in a statement said during the tour, the students shall visit the cities of New Delhi and Kolkata. The students will have a city tour including visits to different historical sites, monuments and parks. It said AC Hotels and AC coaches will be provided to the touring students for accommodation and sightseeing.
“All the students have also been given a kit that contains a customised tracksuit, a T-shirt, a pair of shoes, a cap and a carry bag. The group will be assisted by a guide who would be highlighting the significance of the historical spots and their importance to make the trip educational and informative as well,” it said.
“Parents and touring students applauded the efforts made by Police for such an mesmerizing initiative and thanked J&K Police for providing them an opportunity to visit the popular cities of the country,” it added.