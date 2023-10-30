Srinagar Police organise essay competition

Around 40 students from different schools of the district, viz Girls HSS Amira Kadal, Girls HSS Rajbagh and Girls HSS Chanapora participated in the essay competition with immense zeal.

The event was inaugurated by SP City South Sh. Gaurav Sikarwar, IPS, SDPO Shaheedgunj and SHO PS Shergari. Besides, Principal Girls HSS Amira Kadal along with staff members, including senior lecturers of other schools were also present on the occasion. SP City South Srinagar, while speaking on the occasion, praised the participants for their participation in order to show their exemplary talent, adding that Srinagar Police is committed to providing well-intended platform and suitable opportunities to talented students in various fields to showcase their talent and merit.