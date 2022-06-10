Srinagar ranks among 75 top Districts of the country under ‘Eat Right Challenge’

Srinagar, June 10: The Srinagar District has figured in top 75 districts of the country in implementation of the ‘Eat Right Challenge for Cities and Districts’ of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
As per an official, the Eat Right Challenge was launched by the FSSAI to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for the people.
The Eat Right Challenge also known as Eat Right movement was envisioned as a competition among Districts to recognize their efforts in adopting and scaling up various initiatives under Eat Right India.
These initiatives include strengthening food safety through the food regulatory environment, to provide safe and healthy food options by enabling the supply side and to engage with citizens for adoption of healthier diets.
The activities which were carried out under this challenge include Registration and licensing drives, surveillance drives, lifting of enforcement samples, special camps for consumer awareness, hygiene rating, clean street food, no food waste certification, reusing of cooking oil, training to Asha and Anganwari workers.
The Eat Right Challenge in Srinagar was carried out under the overall supervision of Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, while Assistant Commissioner Food & Safety, Hilal Ahmad Mir was its Nodal Officer.
As per the official, the targets fixed by Food Safety Standards Authority of India "were satisfactory achieved".
The campaign ran from 01 August 2020 to 31 December 2021. In this, a total of 188 cities of the country were enrolled under FSSAI.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar while reacting to the development said that the Eat Right Challenge activity was aimed to propagate the message of adopting healthy food habits among the masses to include fortified foods as nutria- cereals in their diets. He also stressed massive outreach to educate people and spread the message of safe, healthy and sustainable diets.