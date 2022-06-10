Srinagar ranks among 75 top Districts of the country under ‘Eat Right Challenge’

As per an official, the Eat Right Challenge was launched by the FSSAI to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for the people.

The Eat Right Challenge also known as Eat Right movement was envisioned as a competition among Districts to recognize their efforts in adopting and scaling up various initiatives under Eat Right India.

These initiatives include strengthening food safety through the food regulatory environment, to provide safe and healthy food options by enabling the supply side and to engage with citizens for adoption of healthier diets.

The activities which were carried out under this challenge include Registration and licensing drives, surveillance drives, lifting of enforcement samples, special camps for consumer awareness, hygiene rating, clean street food, no food waste certification, reusing of cooking oil, training to Asha and Anganwari workers.