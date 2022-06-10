Srinagar ranks among 75 top districts of the country under ‘Eat Right Challenge’

Srinagar, June 10: The Srinagar district has figured in top 75 districts of the country in implementation of the ‘Eat Right Challenge for Cities and Districts’ of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
The Right to Eat Challenge was launched by the FSSAI, Government of India to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for the people.
The Eat Right Challenge also known as Eat Right movement was envisioned as a competition among Districts to recognize their efforts in adopting and scaling up various initiatives under Eat Right India.
These initiatives include strengthening food safety through the food regulatory environment, to provide safe and healthy food options by enabling the supply side and to engage with cirezen for adoption and demanding healthier diets.
The activities which were carried out under this challenge include Registration and licensing drives, surveillance drives, lifting of enforcement samples, special camps for consumer awareness, hygiene rating, clean street food, no food waste certification, reusing of cooking oil, training to Asha and Anganwari workers, eat right campuses to promote eat right message.
The Eat Right Challenge in Srinagar was carried out under the overall supervision of Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, while Assistant Commissioner Food & Safety, Hilal Ahmad Mir was its Nodal Officer.
The Targets fixed by Food Safety Standards Authority of India were satisfactory achieved, hence Srinagar District figured in top 75 District.
The campaign ran from 01 August 2020 to 31 December 2021. In this, a total of 188 cities of the country were enrolled under FSSAI.
Speaking in this regard, the Deputy Commissioner said that “The Eat Right Challenge activity was aimed to propagate the message of adopting healthy food habits among the masses to include fortified foods as nutria- cereals in their diets. He also stressed massive outreach to educate people and spread the message of safe, healthy and sustainable diets.