Srinagar ranks first among all districts across India in 'Eat Right Challenge'

The Eat Right Creativity Challenge Phase III started from May 2023 and will end in October has been launched as a part of the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is aimed to tap the creative talent of students and enable them to inculcate healthy dietary habits.

The Eat Right Challenge in Srinagar was carried out under the overall supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, while Assistant Commissioner Food & Safety, Yamin ul Nabi was its Nodal Officer.