Srinagar records highest number of cured COVID19 patients

The number of cured people who were infected with COVID19 since its outbreak in Srinagar is 85772 followed by the Baramulla district with 30575 cured cases.The cumulative number of people who were cured after being infected with COVID19 in Kashmir is 244185 while the active number of cases in Kashmir is 29832.

The active number of COVID19 cases in Srinagar is 12018 while the cumulative number of infected people is 98687. Out of this figure, 85772 have been successfully received treatment and cured properly, reveals official data. On Sunday, Srinagar reported 899 positive cases which included 5 travelers, three, 576 locals and 308 contacts. On Sunday, Hazratbal medical zone reported the highest number of positive cases of 41, followed by Zadibal medical zone 32, Batamaloo medical zone 31, Khanyar zone 14 and SR Gunj block 10.