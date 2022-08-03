Srinagar records highest rainfall in June-July in 122 years

"It was the wettest 61-day period in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, since at least 1901," Faizan Arif, who operates 'Kashmir Weather' on Twitter, said.

He said the observatory located at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar recorded a total rainfall of 230.0 mm in the first two monsoon months against an average rainfall of 110.9 mm, which is 107 per cent above average.

"In the first monsoon month, June, the summer capital recorded a total rainfall of 107.9 mm against an average rainfall of 42.0 mm. In July, the city recorded a total rainfall of 122.1 mm against an average rainfall of 68.9 mm," Arif said.