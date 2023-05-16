Srinagar residents suffer due to infrastructural deficit, official inefficiency: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, May 16: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday said that people in most areas of the summer capital are grappling with pressing issues caused by inadequate infrastructure and bureaucratic inefficiency.
He vowed that the Apni Party will continue its efforts to ensure the swift resolution of the urgent public issues in Srinagar.
According to a press note, Bukhari made these remarks during a meeting with selected members of the District Development Council (DDC) representing Srinagar.
A group of Srinagar DDC members led by its Vice Chairman Bilal Ahmad called on Apni Party President today to discuss certain public issues related to the city, a press release issued here said. Besides Bilal Ahmad the delegation members included Khwaja Mohammad Shaban and Ali Mohammad.
Bukhari gave a patient hearing to the DDC members and assured them that he will pick up these public issues and grievances with the relevant officials in the administration and would ensure the swift resolution of the matters.
“We are well aware of the fact that people in Srinagar are facing certain chronic issues stemming from inadequate infrastructure and administrative negligence. However, we are committed to continuing our efforts for the resolution of public issues and grievances. I assure you I will personally take up the matters you highlighted with the concerned officials and will ensure that these issues are promptly addressed,” he said.