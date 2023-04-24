Srinagar schools to teach Math fundamentals, BODMAS to students upto class 10

Srinagar Apr 24: The authorities in Srinagar have decided to teach four fundamental operations of Mathematics with "BODMAS" to students upto class 10th in order to enhance the quality of education and create equal interest in learning among students.

The decision was taken after the authorities found that non-teaching of four fundamental operations of Maths, along with "BODMAS" was impeding students' understanding of Mathematics and making studies difficult for them.

Chief Education Officer Srinagar in a circular, reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said a discussion was held with education experts and experienced officers in Srinagar district to identify reasons for the lack of interest in studies among some students.

"It was concluded that students lacking a full command of Maths cannot become extraordinary intelligent, efficient, and all-rounder citizens," the circular read.