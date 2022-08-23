Srinagar Smart City Advisory Forum holds meeting

Srinagar, Aug 23: A meeting of Srinagar Smart City Advisory Forum (SSCAF) was held on Tuesday here.
The meeting was attended by Member of Parliament (LS), Mayor of the Srinagar city, Commissioner SMC/ CEO SSCL, Chief Engineer PW(R&B) Department, VC SDA, ACEO SSCL, SSP Traffic, Chief Engineer SSCL, GM P&UD SSCL, Officers of various other departments; along with traders’ fraternity, technical experts, and members of civil society.
At the outset, CEO Srinagar Smart City, Athar Aamir Khan made a detailed presentation on the various projects under Smart City Mission including River Front Development, Water Transport, Road redevelopment, ICCC, ITMS, Urban mobility, city beautification, central business district up-gradation, Heritage conservation and Downtown Renewal, Cycle Tracks, Walkways, Integrated Solid Waste Management, Brari Nambal development, Dal Lake front development, etc.
Detailed discussion was also held regarding the various projects taken up by SSCL. Thereafter, valuable suggestions, views and inputs were shared by all the participants which were duly noted by the Srinagar Smart City team.
Meanwhile, the participants extended their unending support to SSCL for successful and timely completion of the projects.
The meeting ended with a vote of thanks to all participants and an acknowledgment for the active support of all the line departments, various organizations, traders’ fraternity and members of civil society and handwork of the Srinagar Smart City Limited team.